Over 4 pounds of methamphetamine found in a traffic stop, Dothan police say

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, Dothan police performed a traffic stop which resulted in two drug-related arrests, according to a press release.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Travis Welks Miller, 32, of Box Springs, Georgia. Kimberly Garrett of Anniston, Alabama was identified as the passenger in the vehicle.

During the course of the traffic stop at the intersection of Reeves St. and Grey Hodges Road, approximately 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine was allegedly discovered inside the vehicle.

Miller was charged with one count of drug trafficking. His bond is set at $100,000.00.

Garret was charged with one count of drug trafficking. Her bond is set at $100,000.00.