Overturned gasoline tanker causes detours on Ala. HWY 165

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Ala. Highway 165 traffic is being rerouted at Owens Rd. and Firetower Rd. due to leaking fuels from an overturned gasoline tanker.

The gasoline tanker, carrying 3800 gallons of diesel fuel and 800 gallons of gasoline, was heading south when the driver lost control of the vehicle, flipping the tanker.

Roads are closed currently due to fuel spilled on the ground from the tanker. The flammability of the gasoline is a concern, according to the Russell County Emergency Management Agency.

The driver, who has not been identified, was sent to the hospital, however there are no other injuries.

Kam Inc Waste Cleaning Services is cleaning up the spill, according to Russell County EMA Director Bob Franklin.

The Russell County EMA hopes to have the highway reopened by noon.