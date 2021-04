HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDNH) – In the town of Haleburg in Henry County, Alabama severe weather caused a mobile home to overturn.

Two residents of the mobile home were trapped inside but were able to escape.

They were injured but it was not reported as to the extent of those injures; they were taken to a local hospital.

The surrounding roads in the area also saw various storm damage consisting mostly of trees blocking roadways.