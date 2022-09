A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon left one man dead in Walker County.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tyce Brockett, 23, of Ozark was killed when his Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and struck a tree around 2:10 p.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near the 214 mile marker, approximately five miles north of Jasper.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.