Pandemic EBT program begins for families with eligible school-age children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Human Services (DHR) will begin rolling out Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for families with eligible school-age children who missed out on free or reduced-price meals during the pandemic.

Cards containing the benefits will be distributed by mail to families with pre-K or K-12 children who lost access to meals from the National School Lunch Program last year because their school switched to virtual learning or closed completely.

“Alabama has successfully tackled childhood hunger throughout this pandemic thanks to the P-EBT program and an effective multi-agency partnership,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner.

DHR will have assistance in the program from the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE). The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service (USDA-FNS) oversees the program at the federal level.

“We are extremely grateful to our partners at USDA-FNS and to Dr. Eric Mackey and his team at the Department of Education, along with our advocates, for their continued support of our mission to feed Alabama’s children,” Buckner continued.

No application is necessary for P-EBT as the program draws from the pool of existing names already enrolled in the National School Lunch Program. Parents with children under the age of 6 who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program will receive their benefits at a later date.

For questions related to P-EBT, contact Alabama DHR at 1-800-410-5827.