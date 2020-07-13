Parade honors Owens Cross Roads woman on her 100th birthday

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. – On Sunday afternoon, family and friends of an Owens Cross Roads woman made sure she was recognized and celebrated on her 100th birthday.

More than 45 cars participated in a birthday parade for Nell Long. Dozens wished her well and sent their love from a socially responsible distance.

“It was wonderful. I never dreamed there’d be that many cars and people,” Long said.

She added she never expected to celebrate 100 years like this, but she is grateful for the support of her loved ones.

Long is still very active in the community. She’s an active member in her local Homemakers Club, a member of the D.A.R. and a member of the Owens Cross Roads Church of Christ.

When asked about her life experience and how it compares to what we face today, she said there’s one key to get through a hard time.

“They don’t know what a hard time is. I lived through the Depression. Course I know they don’t understand. But they just have to be patient and let this pass,” Long said.

Long is the mother of three children, grandmother to five grandchildren and the great-grandmother of six.