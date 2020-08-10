Parents charged with manslaughter after 3-year-old dies in hot car in Franklin County

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

(Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the parents of a 3-year-old boy after the child was found dead in a hot car Sunday afternoon.

According to FCSO, deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive child in a hot car in Hodges around 4 p.m. Sunday. First responders were unable to resuscitate the child and he was declared dead at the scene.

During the investigation, the parents of the child told authorities that they had last seen the child around midnight when they put him to bed. They woke up around 3 p.m. and they were unable to locate him and then found him in the car and called police.

Dakota Heath Fowler, 20, and Brandi Michelle Burks, 21, were arrested and charged with manslaughter.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

