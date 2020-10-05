Pelham man arrested 3 times in 31 days on multiple drug charges in 3 Shelby County cities

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Shelby County have had their hands full with one man over the past month.

33-year-old Cody Duane Leslie has been arrested three separate times in three different Shelby County cities between Aug. 24 and Sept. 21 for multiple drug charges.

Back on Aug. 24, Leslie was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was placed in the Shelby County Jail but was released after posting his $116,000 bond.

Then on Sept. 19, Leslie was arrested by Calera police and charged with similar crimes and placed at the Shelby County Jail on a $21,000 bond which he posted and was promptly released.

Two days later, Leslie was arrested in Thorsby and charged again with drug crimes. He was released yet again after posting a $36,250 bond.

After his third release, the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force asked the Shelby County District Attorney to review the crimes and revoke Leslie’s paid bonds.

The bond was revoked and Leslie was arrested yet again. Upon his arrest, he was also charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

“It was clearly a busy 31 days for Mr. Leslie,” Capt. Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force said. “However, thanks to the assistance from our partnering law enforcement agencies and our District Attorney, Mr. Leslie will no longer be free to bring dangerous drugs into our communities until he is released by the courts… which may be a very long wait for
him.”

Leslie is now being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

