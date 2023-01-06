GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting and killing a person in an “incident” in Gadsden early Friday morning.

According to the GPD, the shooting took place on Hinsdale Avenue in Gadsden just before 1:39 a.m. Friday. Cody Stewart, 28, died in the shooting. No officers were reported injured.

No details on the shooting or the circumstances that led up to it were released.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the case.