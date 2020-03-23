Person of interest sought in fatal Alabama shooting

OZARK, Ala. (AP) — Police said Monday they’re searching for a person of interest in a fatal shooting in Alabama.
The Ozark Police Department said 34-year-old Joshua Ryan McNeal was killed by a single gunshot wound on Sunday. Investigators were seeking 36-year-old Qadree Jesar of Ozark for questioning, the Dothan Eagle reported.
Police Chief Marlos Walker said officers had found some key evidence and a witness following the shooting. He said the victim’s body would be examined for further clues by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
