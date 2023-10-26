FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Events will be held next week to celebrate a major milestone in Fairhope, but if you can’t make it you can still get involved and show your support.

“I think it’s going to be great to see people I haven’t seen in years,” said Sarah Reynolds Kennedy.

Kennedy graduated from Fairhope High School in 1963 and there’s a lot she still remembers.

“I loved the small school we had back then. You got to know all of your classmates pretty well,” she explained.

She’ll see a lot of her former classmates next week as the school celebrates its 100th anniversary.

“I loved the high school back then because it was so connected to the town,” Kennedy said.

The original campus was in downtown Fairhope, but in 1993 a new school was built on Highway 98 where it is today just south of Twin Beech Road.

Dr. Miles Jones remembers the early years well, playing on the school’s football team where he made friendships that would last a lifetime.

“I graduated from Fairhope High School in 1969. Life seemed to be quite a bit simpler then. When we get this age you feel like the last 30-40 years just went by with the snap of a finger, but we still have a lot of old acquaintances and friends that we grew up with,” said Jones.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary, personalized pavers are going down along Church Street, in front of the old school, and even though space is filling up, there’s still room for more.

“These pavers will recognize anyone from former principals, former teachers, students. You’re able to buy those bricks. They’ve sold almost 300, but those bricks are still available on the city’s website,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

Next Friday night the celebration will kick off when 54 former homecoming queens will be introduced by the decades during the school’s football game. Events will continue through Saturday. Click here for a complete list.

