Phenix City At&T workers continue to strike over alleged unfair labor practices

AT&T workers continue to strike against alleged unfair labor practices.

Employees were outside of a Phenix City AT&T location that technicians are based out of. The location serves as a place for installs and repairs of cables and telephone poles.

The Communications Workers of America members at AT&T Southeast announced last Friday they plan to go on strike due to not bargaining in good faith. Luther Land is a service technician with AT&T.

He says protesting is a sacrifice because he is not getting paid but it is sacrifice he is willing to make.

“It’s always right to stand for what’s right. Sometimes you have to take a sacrifice for today to have better tomorrow,” Land said.

News 3 reached out to the Phenix City AT&T location for a comment, but the door was locked and no employees were present.

