Phenix City businesses receive citations for selling alcohol and tobacco to minors

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Feb. 9, 2022, the Phenix City Police Department Intelligence Unit and Alabama Law Enforcement agency issued four citations to businesses selling alcohol and tobacco products to minors.

The operation checked 20 businesses, resulting in four receiving a citation. Out of the four businesses, three received a citation for selling alcohol and one for tobacco products.

For the alcohol purchases made at each business, the clerk received a citation, and the company will receive a fine through the State Alcohol Control Board.