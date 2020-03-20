Phenix City closes Utilities Department lobby, effective March 23 due to coronavirus

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Phenix City has moved to close the Utilities Department lobby, effective March 23, as a way to limit the potential spread of coronavirus.

Beginning Monday, the Utilities Department lobby will be closed to the public. All city buildings will have limited access to the public. City officials say this action is being taken to “maximize the security of health and safety of city employees, as well as the general public.”

The city has also created a new website to provide updates on COVID-19, which was announced during a press conference by Mayor Eddie Lowe on March 19.

You can find it online here.

