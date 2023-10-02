PHENX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— The addition of multiple electric car charging stations to specific local locations was announced by the Phenix City Council during the Oct. 2, work session meeting.

The charging stations will be located in downtown Phenix City as well as an additional six on 5th Street. According to Shaun Culligan the Phenix City Economic Development Manager, city council is currently working with commercial businesses to see how the infrastructure can be incorporated into their development.

“Electric vehicles are certainly something that’s growing in demand. You’re going to see more and more of those in the streets. And so our infrastructure in the community has got to grow when it comes to electric charging stations. So we’ve worked with partners like Albemarle Power and others to make sure that our infrastructure is sufficient for for new growth in the electric vehicle industry,” said Culligan.

As of now, a date has not been set for the start of construction.