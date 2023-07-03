Phenix City Council met July 3 for their first council meeting in the new Public Safety Building.

Some of the topics on the agenda were proclamation recognitions, demolition resolution, and the economic planning and development of Sierra Pacific Industries.

Sierra Pacific is a California-based window and door manufacturing Industry. The plant is being built where the old Johnston Textile plant was located with a 60 million dollar investment once the plant is fully operational.

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe shares with us more information about Sierra Pacific Industries being built in Phenix City.

“It will provide 300 jobs and probably 500 jobs. Those salaries start at about $19 an hour the average salary is about $27 an hour. But for them to want to be in, Phenix City, we are so grateful that they are and we have accepted them,” shared Mayor Lowe.