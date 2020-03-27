Phenix City infant transported to UAB hospital after being found unresponsive

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – An infant has been transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham for treatment after being unresponsive.

The child is in critical, but stable condition.

Phenix City Police responded to the 14th Court in Phenix City around 5:40 p.m. in reference to a medical call. Officers arrived on scene and discovered an unresponsive infant being administered CPR.

Smith’s Fire and Rescue and the Phenix City Fire Department, arrived on scene, EMTs and Paramedics continued CPR and transported the infant to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown for treatment.

The child had signs of life and was being prepped for flight to the UAB hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, for additional treatment.

The child and the parents’ names will not be released at this time. Please respect their privacy.