Phenix City man charged with murder after morning stabbing

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Phenix City man has been charged with murder after a stabbing death at AlaTrade chicken plant on Downing Drive.

Police were called to the scene around 7:40 a.m. on March 25 on reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found a male victim, 29-year-old Reggie Milner, suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment but was pronounced dead in the Emergency Room.

Police say witnesses told them two male subjects were in an altercation that turned physical, and left one man stabbed. The police department says motive is unknown, but Eugene Holt, Jr., 28, was taken into custody in after the incident for questioning.

Now, Holt has been charged with murder for Milner’s death. He is being held at the Russell County Jail, pending his bond hearing.

The case is still under investigation by Phenix City Police. If you have information on the incident, contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611, 334-448-2822, or 334-448-2837.