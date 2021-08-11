Phenix City man sentenced to 12 years in prison for distribution of child pornography

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Phenix City man has been sentenced to serve more than 12 years in federal prison after being convicted on charges of distributing child pornography.

According to a news release from The United States Department of Justice, Middle District of Alabama, Richard Ryan Jazek was sentenced to 151 months in prison on August 10, 2021.

According to court documents, the investigation into Jazek began in the fall of 2020 after the FBI received information that the Kik messenger app was being used to share images and videos of suspected child pornography.

Investigators linked the account and user name to Jazek. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Jazek uploaded multiple images and videos containing child pornography to the app, according to officials.

Investigators say Jazek admitted specifically sharing a video on September 22, 2020, and then sharing an image on October 4, 2020. After uploading the video, investigators say Jazek responded to other users viewing the video and image in the chat section and made disturbing comments.

Jazek has also been ordered to $27,000 in restitution, amounting to $3000 to each of the nine victims identified in the videos and images shared by Jazek.