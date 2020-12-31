Phenix City Police charge man for King Drive murder

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police announced that a man is in custody at the Muscogee County Jail, awaiting extradition to Phenix City, for the Nov. 6, 2020 murder of Edward Love on King Drive.

Police say on Nov. 6, Edward Love was shot and killed in his car on the 700 block of King Drive in Phenix City. Two suspects, Samuel Alexander and Juanita Alexander, were taken into custody and charged for their participation in Love’s murder. The suspect that shot Love was not apprehended at the time, as his whereabouts were not known.

On Dec. 31, police say that Montracious Devon Harris, also known as Muck Hussein, a 27-year-old Black male, was charged on outstanding capital murder warrants. The US Marshals Service found Harris at the Baymont Hotel by Wyndham on Whitesville Road in Columbus, Ga. and took him into custody, according to the Phenix City Police Department.

Officials say that a task force has been working PCPD to find Harris. He was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail while awaiting extradition to Phenix City.