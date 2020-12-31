 

Phenix City Police charge man for King Drive murder

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Montracious Harris)

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police announced that a man is in custody at the Muscogee County Jail, awaiting extradition to Phenix City, for the Nov. 6, 2020 murder of Edward Love on King Drive.

Police say on Nov. 6, Edward Love was shot and killed in his car on the 700 block of King Drive in Phenix City. Two suspects, Samuel Alexander and Juanita Alexander, were taken into custody and charged for their participation in Love’s murder. The suspect that shot Love was not apprehended at the time, as his whereabouts were not known.

On Dec. 31, police say that Montracious Devon Harris, also known as Muck Hussein, a 27-year-old Black male, was charged on outstanding capital murder warrants. The US Marshals Service found Harris at the Baymont Hotel by Wyndham on Whitesville Road in Columbus, Ga. and took him into custody, according to the Phenix City Police Department.

Officials say that a task force has been working PCPD to find Harris. He was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail while awaiting extradition to Phenix City.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

60° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 60° 59°

Friday

70° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 70° 53°

Saturday

63° / 43°
PM Rain
PM Rain 75% 63° 43°

Sunday

55° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 55° 35°

Monday

61° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 61° 37°

Tuesday

64° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 64° 33°

Wednesday

63° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 63° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
60°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

63°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
63°

63°

9 PM
Cloudy
19%
63°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
64°

64°

11 PM
Few Showers
36%
64°

64°

12 AM
Rain
66%
64°

64°

1 AM
Rain
67%
64°

64°

2 AM
Rain
62%
64°

64°

3 AM
Rain
67%
64°

65°

4 AM
Rain
67%
65°

65°

5 AM
Showers
56%
65°

65°

6 AM
Rain
69%
65°

65°

7 AM
Rain
70%
65°

65°

8 AM
Rain
77%
65°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

66°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
67°

68°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
68°

69°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
69°

69°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
69°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
70°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
70°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories