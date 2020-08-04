Phenix City Police investigating early morning shooting on 21st Street

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 2:10 a.m. on Aug. 4 on 21st Street.

Police say they were called to the 1500 block of 21st Street after receiving reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found multiple gunshot victims.

The victims were taken by Care Ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment. While two of the victims are in stable condition at Piedmont, one victim was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta in critical condition.

The victims’ ages are 26, 27, and 5 according to police. No names will be released at this time.

Police say they are searching for a small two door Hyundai, either grey or silver, that was seen leaving the scene of the drive by. Police do not know how many shots were fired, at this time. More information will be released as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Wednesday

94° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 94° 72°

Thursday

93° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 93° 73°

Friday

94° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 94° 73°

Saturday

96° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 75°

Sunday

96° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 96° 74°

Monday

95° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 95° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
86°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
91°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories