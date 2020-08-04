Phenix City Police investigating early morning shooting on 21st Street

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 2:10 a.m. on Aug. 4 on 21st Street.

Police say they were called to the 1500 block of 21st Street after receiving reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found multiple gunshot victims.

The victims were taken by Care Ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment. While two of the victims are in stable condition at Piedmont, one victim was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta in critical condition.

The victims’ ages are 26, 27, and 5 according to police. No names will be released at this time.

Police say they are searching for a small two door Hyundai, either grey or silver, that was seen leaving the scene of the drive by. Police do not know how many shots were fired, at this time. More information will be released as the investigation continues.