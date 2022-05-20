PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Thursday, around 7 p.m., Phenix City Police Officers responded to 1700 U.S. Highway 280 in Phenix City, Alabama, to report about a person being shot.

After arriving at the scene, officers found a 23-year-old black male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male victim was transported to Columbus Piedmont Midtown and later airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. According to Phenix City Police, the victim is in critical condition.

The Phenix City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

If you have any information concerning this incident, you can contact Investigator Josh Peeler at 334-448-2813 or Lieutenant Rob Isabel at 334-448-2825.