PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Department of Engineering/Public Works announced the resurfacing of several roads in Phenix City, Alabama.

A contractor working for the city will begin the resurfacing project on April 13, 2022, and will continue until the project is complete.

The resurfacing project will cover the following streets:

5th Place

6th Ave.

6th St.

7th Ave.

7th St.

7th Court

8th Ave.

According to a news release from the Department of Engineering/Public Works, traffic control measures will be in place to facilitate a detour route around the resurfacing project.

The department warns of possible traffic delays and recommends citizens adjust travel times accordingly.

The Department of Engineering/Public Works encourages citizens with questions about the project to contact the department at 334-448-2760.