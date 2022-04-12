PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Department of Engineering/Public Works announced the resurfacing of several roads in Phenix City, Alabama.
A contractor working for the city will begin the resurfacing project on April 13, 2022, and will continue until the project is complete.
The resurfacing project will cover the following streets:
- 5th Place
- 6th Ave.
- 6th St.
- 7th Ave.
- 7th St.
- 7th Court
- 8th Ave.
According to a news release from the Department of Engineering/Public Works, traffic control measures will be in place to facilitate a detour route around the resurfacing project.
The department warns of possible traffic delays and recommends citizens adjust travel times accordingly.
The Department of Engineering/Public Works encourages citizens with questions about the project to contact the department at 334-448-2760.