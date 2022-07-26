PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Phenix City Schools named Matt Bell as the new athletic director for Central High School (CHS).

According to a Phenix City Schools news release, Bell served as an assistant principal at Central High School and has 19 years of experience within the school system. Bell is also a Phenix City native and a CHS graduate.

Bell will begin this week and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead and work with student-athletes while participating in CHS’ traditions.

“I am blessed and excited for the opportunity to work with some of the best coaches and players in the state. I know the tradition that exists at CHS and I am looking forward to helping our schools continue to build upon it,” said Bell.

Bell has served several positions within Phenix City Schools, including serving as a physical education teacher, athletic coach for football, baseball, and softball coach, and one of the Central High School Assistant Principals. Bell also served as the softball head coach and won area championships in 2015 and 2016.

Additionally, while serving as assistant head coach for football in 2018, the sports team won the state championship and runner-up in 2019.

Bell will facilitate operational demands of the school’s athletic program and work with the school system staff “to offer student-athletes the best experience available.”