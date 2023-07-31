PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Students and parents at Phenix City Schools (PCS) welcomed a new superintendent as they head back to the classroom on Aug. 7.

PCS Superintendent, Dr. Janet Sherrod, hosted a mix and mingle on Sunday to open the door for conversation with all parents and community members.

“The children are my why,” said Dr. Sherrod. “I just hope people see it in my work.”

Dr. Sherrod says her priorities include improving student attendance and punctuality.

A former teacher herself with 32 years of experience, she knows the importance of an open-door policy and plans to keep that as superintendent. Dr. Sherrod strives to be friendly face for students in the community.

“Once those relationships are built, that rigor will automatically come because children have a tendency to learn more from people they feel comfortable with and people that share love with them,” said Dr. Sherrod.

Her first order of business emphasizes the importance of being present inside the classroom.

“One of the things that we are going to do differently this year, my instructional team, we will be in schools every day… every day because we can’t support from behind our desks,” said Dr. Sherrod.

Community leaders say having a present and supportive community is vital to create the educational environment that students need for success.

“We live in a community that likes that personal touch, that likes that hands on being able to meet you, shake hands, hug next to know who you are,” said PCS Board Member, Johnathan Taylor. “For events like this, I think it’s important to give that opportunity to the community that may only see her on a screen or on a stage.”

Sherrod recognizes that PCS has partnerships, but she wants to enhance them and change the school system from good to premiere.