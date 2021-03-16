Phenix City teachers go “Above and Beyond,” could be seeing pay increase

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)– At Tuesday’s Phenix City Board of Education meeting, board members discussed an “Above and Beyond” award to recognize the teachers in their school district for their persistence throughout the second half of the school year.

Throughout the pandemic, teachers had to come up with innovative ways to adapt to the changing landscape. The board wants to reward these teachers for their efforts.

“Several of our staff members had to go above and beyond to do what they would to do what they would normally do on any given day,” Randy Wilkes, Superintendent of the Phenix City Board of Education, said.

“We just think it’s a great opportunity to recognize our full and our part time employees by awarding our full time employees an additional $1000 at the end of school and part time employees $500.”

The meeting also included discussion about a pay increase for all employees. Superintendent Wilkes credits the tightened budget over the last couple of years to allow for this possibility.

“Well I certainly hope that it helps us with recruiting and retaining employees and I hope that it says we are grateful to our employees for the job that they have done,” Wilkes said. “Over a lifetime, a 1% or 2% raise can mean a lot, not only to the amount of money an individual is taking home on a monthly basis, but also the amount of retirement they are able to take home.”

The “Above and Beyond” award will be voted on on Thursday and the pay increase will be discussed over the next few months as the board continues to review the budget.