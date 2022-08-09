PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Phenix City Department of Engineering/Public Works announced the upcoming closure of a particular portion of the Phenix City Riverwalk for structural repairs.

The Riverwalk will undergo maintenance for the concrete walkway. This portion of the Riverwalk will be closed beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 11th St. to the wooded bridge behind the Regions Bank in Phenix City.

According to a news release from the Phenix City Department of Engineering/ Public Works, a contractor scheduled to make the repairs is anticipated to complete the maintenance over the next few weeks.

For more information on the structural repair project, contact the Phenix City Engineering Department at 334-448-2760.