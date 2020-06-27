Phenix City to postpone 4th of July fireworks show

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City is postponing its annual Independence Day fireworks display due to concerns over COVID-19.

Based on the guidance issued by the Alabama Department of Public Health regarding safe Independence Day celebrations, for communities that have active cases of COVID-19, it is strongly recommended that July 4th community fireworks be cancelled.

Officials say out of an abundance of caution and due to the fact that the virus spreads easily and is still affecting Alabama communities, the decision was made to postpone the event.

The postponement is part of continued efforts to keep community members safe and prevent further spread of the virus, according to officials.

A new date for the event has not been released. For more information, you can visit the city’s website.