PHENX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City Council meeting was held on Monday afternoon. One of the topics on the agenda was the upgrade and expansion of the P.F. Moon and Company, Inc. Waste Water Treatment Plant.

The project began in September 2020 but had some delays due to the prolonged arrival of supplies and materials. It is estimated to be done around February of 2024.

The upgrade will include a new aeration basin, a final clarifier and other work within the plant itself. Utilities director Charles Woody says that the upgrade is going to cost Phenix City upwards of about 11.4 million dollars.

“We’re presently a 6.0 millions of gallons per day (MGD) flow…” shared Woody. “We are reaching our maximum capacity for the plant. We was running about four and a half, five MGD. So now the next step was to go to 7.75 MGD for future growth.”