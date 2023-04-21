PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — For National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Phenix City’s Teens Empowerment Awareness with Resolutions (TEARS) chapter, gathered for a short ceremony – honoring their efforts for children in the community.

TEARS strives to treat, inform, empower, and encourage youth to make responsible decisions that lead to successful futures.

Russell County Commissioner, Ronnie Reed, presented the local chapter with the Russell County Commission Proclamation plaque.

The proclamation serves to acknowledge the youth outreach programs that TEARS offers – including treatment, sheltering, counseling, tutoring, mentoring, and parenting services.

“Well, it’s very important that, you know, the first thing before anyone or any organization or any community can do something to make a difference is that you have to be made aware of it,” said Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe. “So we’ve been fortunate to have TEARS here in this community for years, and they are keeping constantly the awareness of child abuse.”

After the proclamation, there was a short ceremony where organizers lit up blue rings.

The rings represent awareness and prevention of child abuse, as well as encouragement for victims.