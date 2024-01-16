MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking wintry mix moving through the News 5 area. This includes sleet, freezing rain, and a few snowflakes as well. Below is a gallery of photos and videos that were sent to WKRG News 5 Tuesday morning. Please send your photos to photos@wkrg.com.

PHOTOS

From WKRG Chad Petri of accumulated sleet in Jackson, AL (Clarke County)

From Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth of accumulating sleet in West Mobile

From Leon Petite of accumulating sleet in Midtown Mobile

From Tanya Abadie of accumulating sleet in Dawes

From Meteorologist Grant Skinner of sleet in Citronelle

From Dewight Robertson of accumulating sleet in Leakesville, MS

From Richard Long of accumulating sleet near Howells Ferry Road in West Mobile

From Evan Marr of accumulating sleet in Saraland, AL

From Mayor Day of icy streets in Thomasville (Clarke County)

From Taylor Burke of accumulating sleet in Crichton

VIDEOS

From Bonnie Carpenter of accumulating sleet near Grelot Road and Schillinger Road in West Mobile

From Dominic Jones of accumulating sleet near Cottage Hill area apartments in West Mobile

From Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodworth of accumulating sleet in West Mobile

From Brittney Michelle at Leroy Stevens Road in Mobile County

From Kelle Black Lane of accumulating sleet at Dawes and Cottage Hill Road in West Mobile