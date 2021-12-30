PHOTOS: Possible tornado damage as storms pass through Winfield

Possible tornado damage in Winfield, Alabama (Courtesy of Michael Parr)

WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A local emergency manager has reported significant structural damage in Winfield, a city in west Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. The damage comes after a powerful storm system moved through the area Wednesday evening.

A drone video posted to social media shows the damage, which a local EMA official said is largely confined to the city’s downtown area.

Photos taken in Winfield also show the damage in the city’s downtown.

Heart is so broken for my hometown – Winfield, AL. Direct hit of tonight’s tornado.



Prayers for all! 🙏🏼❤️ #weareWinfield pic.twitter.com/5b8kIcTY8E — Tony Ledwell (@tony_ledwell) December 30, 2021

State Rep. Tracy Estes, who represents the city, posted on Facebook asking for prayers for the community.

