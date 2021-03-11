Pickens Co. man accused of setting house on fire with family inside charged with attempted murder

Brian Jordan, a Pickens County man, is in jail charged with attempted murder and arson for allegedly using gasoline to intentionally set his home on fire with his two children and wife inside.

The crime happened Saturday night in the Sapps community on Spiller Circle near Aliceville. Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall says the case is very alarming. Hall is not sure what led Brian Jordan to start a fire intentionally with his family inside.

“In my experience, this is as bad as it gets.” “When it gets to this point when we have family members injuring other family members it’s just as bad as it gets,” Hall said.

PICKENS CO MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER. Brian Jordan is in jail facing arson and attempted murder. The Sheriff says the suspect intentionally used gasoline to set his house on fire Saturday night. A woman and two kids were inside but escaped with minor injuries pic.twitter.com/ojnaMZLkQO — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) March 11, 2021

Neighbor, Olivia Peoples, called the police and the fire department to report the fire. Peoples was horrified after finding out police said Jordan used a can of gas to light up his home. Her neighbor and her two daughters were able to escape after climbing out of a window.

“When I saw it, it was a blaze from the living room to her bedroom,” Peoples said. “Because her and her baby girl was in there together. She burned her foot when she ran through the living room to get her oldest daughter and they climbed out the window.”

Sheriff Hall tells CBS 42 this was one of the worst domestic violence cases he has seen.

“It’s a domestic situation that just spiraled out of control and it was a very serious incident and it’s very fortunate nobody died or was hurt any worse,” Hall said.

The mother and her kids were treated and released from the hospital. Brian Jordan already had his preliminary hearing in court. His bond was set a half-million dollars.