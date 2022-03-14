BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police identified the pilot of a small, single-engine plane that crashed early Friday morning. The plane taxied to the end of the tarmac and overturned, according to a news release from Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert.

Robert Doyle Hickman, of Mobile, was the pilot. His dog was also on the plane when it ran into the “rough terrain” at the end of the airport tarmac and overturned, but the dog was unharmed, according to police.

Police did not give a cause of death, but did say “Hickman died as a result of his plane” taxing off the tarmac.

Police said the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are both investigating the incident. The NTSB identified the aircraft as a two-seater, small-engine Gruman-American AA-1.

Fire Chief Mike Minchew first confirmed there was a crash near the Bay Minette Airport to WKRG News 5 on Friday.