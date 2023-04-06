A helicopter pilot walked away from a crash at a Baldwin County airfield Thursday afternoon, according to Baldwin County EMA. (WKRG)

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A helicopter pilot walked away from a crash at a Baldwin County airfield Thursday afternoon, according to Baldwin County EMA.

The helicopter, owned by a private company experienced engine and control issues during takeoff from the Collier Airpark, off Mannich Lane, in Magnolia Springs, Ala., according to emergency management officials.

When the pilot attempted to set the “mini chopper” back down, it tipped over, according to EMA.

The pilot then got out and the small helicopter caught fire, said EMA officials. The pilot was not injured.

Photos of the crash taken by WKRG-TV News 5 at the scene appear to show the aircraft is a total loss.