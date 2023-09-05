MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey urges all Alabamians to have a plan ready for when disaster strikes, as National Preparedness Month begins this month.

“Alabama is no stranger to the unpredictable and sometimes harmful effects of Mother Nature,” Governor Ivey stated in a press release. “While we cannot stop a hurricane, tornado or flash flood, we can take steps to lessen their impact on our lives and better protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency recommend every home have a basic emergency Go-Kit, which includes the following:

Water and non-perishable food to last for several days

Cell phone with weather/news apps as well as extra cell phone battery or charger

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio capable of receiving NOAA Weather Radio alerts as well as local news broadcasts

Flashlight with extra batteries

A first-aid kit

Prescription medications and glasses

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

“National Preparedness Month is a good time to focus on making your personal plan to be ready in the event of a disaster, including having access to timely information, the ability to communicate with family and loved ones, and also have a Go-Kit with all the essentials you need if you are cut off from basic services. I encourage everyone to begin their planning well before an emergency strikes,” Ivey stated.

Alabamians should also develop contingency plans with family and close-by friends if there is a need to evacuate and seek shelter during an emergency.

“While any time before a disaster is a good time to make plans,” Ivey stated. “I recommend all Alabamians prepare for emergencies now to reduce the harm they and their families could face down the road. Plan to be ready!”

For additional information, visit ready.gov and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency’s website.