Plane crashes in Dallas County

SARDIS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a plane has crashed in Sardis, Ala. in Dallas County.
The Selma Police Department is also helping with the crash at this time.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
