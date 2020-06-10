Plane crashes in Dallas County

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

SARDIS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a plane has crashed in Sardis, Ala. in Dallas County.

The Selma Police Department is also helping with the crash at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories