Poarch Creek Indians get $20 million in contracts to serve federal agencies

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is touting its ability to serve U.S. Federal Agencies, including the Department of Defense, after securing more than $20 million in contracts.

The contracts go to the Poarch Creek Indians Federal Services (PCIFS), which was created to serve Federal customers, and include building a modular hospital for the military, according to a news release.

“We are excited to let Alabamians know about our contracting capabilities,” Poarch Creek Band of Creek Indians Chairwoman and CEO Stephanie A. Bryan said in the release.

“PCI Federal Services and their companies offer services from program management, finance and budget, engineering, construction, manufacturing and communications. I look forward to their continued growth and contributions to Alabama’s economy and beyond.”

One of PCIFS’s 10 subsidiary companies, PCI Support Services, will build a new visitor center at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in south Georgia.

The Tribe is the only federally recognized in Alabama. In addition to PCIFS, The Tribe operates a number of casinos and race tracks under the company Wind Creek Hospitality.