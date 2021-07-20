Police: 11-month-old Alabama girl dies following Jefferson County shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – An 11-month-old girl is dead following a shooting that took place at a home on Carson Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin of the Birmingham Police Department, officers and deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received calls of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 1800 block of Carson Road Tuesday afternoon. Arriving on the scene, officers found an 11-month-old girl had been shot. She was later confirmed to be dead.

Mauldin said the mother, who is a Jefferson County deputy, and the father have both been detained and are being questioned. Police also recovered two weapons from the home.

No information was given on what led up to the shooting.

The case is under investigation.