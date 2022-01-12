Police: 2-year-old Alabama boy killed after discharging relative’s gun

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a two-year-old boy who found a relative’s handgun died after shooting himself near Birmingham.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says Tyler Small was inside his home when the gun went off around lunchtime Tuesday.

Hueytown firefighters tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at Children’s of Alabama hospital.

The shooting is believed to be an accident, but an examination will be conducted to determine the manner of death.

Authorities didn’t release details on who owned the weapon or how the child got hold of it.

