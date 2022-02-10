Police: 5 charged with murder of south Alabama man

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say five people, including two juveniles, are charged with murder after allegedly conspiring to rob a south Alabama man who was found dead of multiple gunshots last year.

Houston County officials told a news conference three adult suspects are charged with capital murder in the killing of 58-year-old Hardy Lynn Gray of Pansy.

News outlets report the man was found dead in his mobile home on Nov. 29.

Two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were charged with murder but police didn’t release their names because of their ages.