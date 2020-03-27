Police: Alabama man attempted to burn mom’s house down to scare her

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Authorities in Alabama say a man has been arrested and accused of attempting to burn down his mother’s home because he wanted to frighten her.

Robert Missildine was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree attempted arson. Firefighters were called to the home regarding a domestic dispute and attempted arson.

Charging documents said 25-year-old Missildine was angry with his mother for not allowing him to come inside and shower.

He broke a window, entered the home then poured gasoline

