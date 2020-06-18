Police have Opelika man in custody, facing charges after streaming an assault on Facebook Live in May

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police say they have a local man in custody facing multiple charges following after streaming an assault on a Facebook Live video in May.

Police say Jakavian Keon Brooks, 18 of Opelika, was charged with Robbery in the First Degree and Kidnapping in the First Degree and taken into custody at 6:20 a.m. on June 17.

The warrants for Brooks’s arrest came from an incident in May where a victim was picked up and taken to a home at Oakwood Apartments where he was assaulted by multiple people. Police say the assault was streamed on Facebook Live.

Police say Brooks is the third suspect identified and arrested in the case.