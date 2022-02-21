Police looking for suspect in $4,900 theft from Prattville jewelry store

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – The Prattville Police Department is looking for the person responsible for stealing two expensive pieces of jewelry from a local jewelry story.

According to a new release from CrimeStoppers, the theft happened at 1:41 p.m. at the Kay Jewelers located in the 2400 block of Cobbs Ford Road, on Feb. 20, 2022.

Investigators say the suspect took a gold necklace and bracelet valued at more than $4,900. He then left in a dark gray truck, possibly a ford F-150.

Additionally, the suspect may be involved in other thefts in the Montgomery area as well, according to investigators.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also download the CrimeStoppers P3-tips app.