Police officer bitten by rattlesnake

GREENVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama police officer is getting out of intensive care after being bitten by a rattlesnake while on duty.

News outlets report Greenville Officer Marissa Morrison has been given 16 vials of anti-venom since Monday. The snake got her when she stepped out of her patrol car to stretch her legs and take a picture of the sunrise. She felt a sting and heard the rattle, then issued an alert. Her co-workers rushed her to the hospital.

Morrison is a two-year officer and the only woman on Greenville’s police force. She’s eager to return to work but was told it could take a month to heal.

She has a souvenir though – her colleagues went back to kill the snake and brought her the rattle.