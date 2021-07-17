Police: Possible homemade explosive found in car outside Hoover motel

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department confirms that they had to call in the Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit when they found a possible homemade explosive device inside a vehicle they stopped Saturday evening.

The vehicle was pulled over by officers at the Econo Lodge on Montgomery Highway in Hoover around 4 p.m.

The bomb squad took possession of the homemade explosive device.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody by police. Authorities say that his formal charges will be released at a later time.

