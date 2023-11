BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from a work release center in Alexander City.

Tom Seabers Pope, 35, escaped from the Alexander City Work Release Center at approximately 6:45 p.m. Sunday, the Alabama Department of Corrections reports. Pope is 5’7″, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Pope’s whereabouts is encouraged to call ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.