Police seeking information about shooting that lead to double amputation of Lincoln man’s legs

LINCOLN, Ala. (WRBL) – Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and police are looking for information about the person or people responsible for shooting a man while he was driving home from work last year. As a result of the shooting, officials say the victim lost both of his legs.

According to officials, Quandarius Richardson had to have his legs amputated after he was shot multiple times in October 2020.

The incident happened on October 20, 2020 on Second Avenue in Lincoln. According to officials, Richardson was headed home from work when he turned on to Second Avenue. Upon entering the roadway, several gunshots were fired, with many of them hitting Richardson’s 2003 Silver Honda Accord.

Following the shooting, Richardson had to undergo several surgeries and eventually both of his legs were amputated.

According to CrimeStoppers, if you have information about this shooting, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Anyone information should call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStoppers P3-tips app. You can also call the Lincoln Police Department at 205-763-7777.