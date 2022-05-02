(WHNT) — Governor Kay Ivey ranks among the most popular governors in the United States, according to a new poll from Morning Consult.

The poll, conducted from January 1 through March 31 of this year, found Ivey with a 62% approval rating, sharing her spot in the top 10 with governors Spencer Cox (R-Utah) and Mark Gordon (R-Wyo.) 32% of Alabamians disapprove of Ivey’s job performance.

Ivey is running for a second full-term as Alabama’s top executive. However, she isn’t running unopposed. According to algop.org, she faces challenges within the Republican primary from eight other candidates, including former Trump ambassador Lindy Blanchard and businessman Tim James.

All of the governors ranked among the top ten in the poll were Republicans. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker led the pack with a 74% approval rating, followed by Vermont’s Phil Scott at 72% and Maryland’s Larry Hogan at 71%.

The highest-ranking Democratic governor was Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) at 59% approval and 36% disapproval.

Nationwide, all but eight governors enjoy an approval rating of 50% or higher. Those governors include:

Tate Reeves, R-Miss.: 49% approve, 41% disapprove

49% approve, 41% disapprove Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.: 48% approve, 45% disapprove

48% approve, 45% disapprove Doug Ducey, R-Ariz.: 47% approve, 45% disapprove

47% approve, 45% disapprove Tom Wolf, D-Penn.: 46% approve, 46% disapprove

46% approve, 46% disapprove Tony Evers, D-Wisc.: 45% approve, 48% disapprove

45% approve, 48% disapprove Dan McKee, D-R.I.: 42% approve, 40% disapprove

42% approve, 40% disapprove David Ige, D-Hawaii: 41% approve, 50% disapprove

41% approve, 50% disapprove Kate Brown, D-Ore.: 41% approve, 54% disapprove

The Morning Consult poll was conducted among 601 registered voters in each state. The margin of error is ±1 to 4 percentage points. See the full results here.