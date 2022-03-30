BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A newly released poll from Emerson College and The Hill reflects Alabama voters’ views on issues like marijuana, firearm laws, and abortion restrictions.

The poll of 1,047 “very and somewhat likely” Alabama voters was conducted March 25-27 and has a margin of error of +/- 3%.

Do you think marijuana should be legal for recreational purposes in Alabama?

Yes – 42.0%

No – 47.2%

Unsure or no opinion – 10.7%

In general, do you feel that laws covering the sale of firearms should be made more strict, less strict, or kept as they are now?

More strict – 37.2%

Less strict – 17.4%

Kept as they are now – 38.6%

Unsure or no opinion – 6.8%

Do you support or oppose the bill titled the “Alabama Heartbeat Act” which would prohibit medical providers from performing an abortion once a heartbeat is detected?

Strongly support – 55.0%

Somewhat support – 20.3%

Somewhat oppose – 9.5%

Strongly oppose – 15.1%

Do you believe Alabama runs fair elections?